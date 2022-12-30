JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Corey Washington and Isiah Dasher scored 12 points each to help Saint Peter’s defeat Manhattan 67-57 on Friday. The Peacocks improved to 7-6 and the Jaspers fell to 4-8.

