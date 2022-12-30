INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Devin Carter’s 21 points, the Providence Friars defeated the Butler Bulldogs 72-52 on Thursday night. The Friars improved to 11-3 with the victory and the Bulldogs fell to 8-6.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.