Packers’ Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says that “I fully expect Dave to play.” Bakhtiari has been effective when healthy but has missed six of the Packers’ 15 games this season.

