Movies, music and TV helped Pelé to even more stardom

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé took part in movies, music and TV while also being a star on the field. Pelé was notably in the World War II film “Victory” and was one of the stars of a Brazilian comedy that brought more than 3.6 million people to the theaters in the South American nation. He also wrote more than 100 songs and sold more than 100,000 copies of one of his albums. Pelé died Thursday with cancer at a hospital in Sao Paulo. He was 82. Pelé’s success on the soccer field made him a sports icon but he added to that with many performances as an actor and singer.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.