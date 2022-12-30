McCollum’s 25 lead Siena over Quinnipiac 83-76

HAMDEN, Conn. — Javian McCollum scored 25 points as Siena beat Quinnipiac 83-76. McCollum shot 9 for 15, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Saints. Andrew Platek scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Jackson Stormo finished with 14 points. Ike Nweke led the way for the Bobcats with 21 points and seven rebounds. Dezi Jones added 15 points and four assists for Quinnipiac, and Luis Kortright finished with 11 points and four assists.

