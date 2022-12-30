McClanahan sparks Hawaii over UC Davis in Big West opener

HONOLULU (AP) — Jovon McClanahan scored a career-high 23 points — all in the second half — to help Hawaii hold off UC Davis 74-66 in a Big West Conference opener. McClanahan didn’t attempt a shot in the first half for the Rainbow Warriors (10-3), who led 25-23 at intermission. But he came out in the second half and sank 7 of 10 shots, including all three of his 3-point attempts. The junior added six rebounds and three assists. Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Hawaii. Christian Anigwe had 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the Aggies (7-6).

