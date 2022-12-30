Marc Overmars recovering from ‘mild stroke,’ Antwerp says

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian club Royal Antwerp says former Barcelona and Arsenal winger Marc Overmars is recovering from a mild stroke. The 49-year-old Overmars is serving as director of football at Antwerp and the club posted a message on Twitter saying the Dutchman “became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke.” It added that Overmars is “doing well” but “will have to take it easy for a while.” Overmars previously spent nearly a decade as director of football at Dutch club Ajax, where he began his senior playing career. But he resigned in February after he was found to have sent inappropriate messages to several female colleagues.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.