Lewandowski suspension temporarily lifted for Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set to be available for Saturday’s Spanish league game against city rival Espanyol after a court temporarily lifted his three-game suspension. A court of disputes in Madrid said Friday that Lewandowski should be allowed to continue playing until Spain’s administrative court for sport makes a final ruling on the appeal that Barcelona lodged against its player’s suspension. The Poland striker could still be suspended if the administrative court for sport rules against Barcelona’s appeal. But for now he will play against Espanyol at Camp Nou in Barcelona’s first game in seven weeks due to the World Cup break.

