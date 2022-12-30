Heisman winner Williams ready to play for USC in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams says he is ready to play in the Cotton Bowl. The game Monday will be exactly one month after the Southern California quarterback suffered a significant hamstring injury in the Pac-12 championship game. Williams said Friday that he feels good and anticipates playing the entire game against Tulane. Williams got hurt on a run in the first half of USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. He got hurt on a 59-yard run in the Pac-12 title game. Even while in obvious pain, he still finished with 363 yards passing and three touchdowns.

