Dominic Thiem given Australian Open main-draw wild card
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has been given a main-draw wild card to the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16 after his successful return from a right wrist injury. Tournament officials said Thiem, an Australian Open finalist in 2020, received a wild-card entry along with Americans Taylor Townsend and Christopher Eubanks and French players Diane Parry and Luca Van Assche. Thiem has played strongly in his return to the tour after the wrist injury sustained during the 2021 grass-court season sidelined him for nine months.