Chargers’ Bosa returns to practice for 1st time in 3 months

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa took part in 15 snaps during Thursday’s practice after he was designated to return from injured reserve. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin on Sept. 25 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The playoff-bound Chargers have 21 days to activate Bosa off injured reserve. It could happen by Sunday when they host the Rams. Bosa says he had been dealing with groin and core muscle problems on his left side before the groin tear on his right side. He says the surgery took care of all the injuries.

