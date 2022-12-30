Cardinals turn to David Blough, 4th starting QB in 4 weeks

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona will use its fourth starting quarterback in four games after David Blough was named the starter Friday for the Cardinals’ game Sunday at Atlanta. Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started a 19-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Christmas Day. The 27-year-old Blough started five games for Detroit in 2019, losing all five. The former Purdue standout was signed a little more than two weeks ago, a few weeks after starter Kyler Murray was lost for the season due to a knee injury.

