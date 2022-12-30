Bucs’ Gabbert, brothers rescue people in Tampa chopper crash

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert became an unexpected hero when a helicopter crashed into a bay. Gabbert and his two brothers were on jet skis Thursday when they heard a “faint noise” on the water. They arrived to find four people who were involved in a helicopter crash. Gabbert put two people on his jet ski and his brothers helped a third person. The fourth was helped by authorities. Tampa Bay police made Gabbert an honorary member of their marine unit on Friday.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.