Powledge returns to Baylor as defensive coordinator

WACO, Texas (AP) — Matt Powledge is returning to Baylor as defensive coordinator after a season away at Oregon. Powledge replaces Ron Roberts, who was fired after the 6-6 regular season and has since become defensive coordinator at Auburn for new coach Hugh Freeze. Before spending this season as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Oregon, Powledge had been on Aranda’s original staff at Baylor. Powledge, a Texas native, was the Bears’ safeties coach and special team’s coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

