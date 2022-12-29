Patrice Bergeron breaks late tie, Bruins beat Devils 3-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaker with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1. Trent Frederic also scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier scored for the Devils. Bergeron tipped a shot by Lindholm past Vancek for his 14th goal of the season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.