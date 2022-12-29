No. 10 Zags set program record vs. Eastern Oregon, 120-42

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme had 18 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes, Efton Reid III added a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Gonzaga raced past Eastern Oregon 120-42 on Wednesday to set a program record for the largest margin of victory. It was Gonzaga’s first time beating an opponent by 70-plus points. All five Gonzaga starters finished in double figures. Rasir Bolton added 14 points, Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson each had 13 points, and Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith scored 10 apiece. Malachi Afework finished with 11 points for Eastern Oregon, which played the game as an exhibition.

