The Jacksonville Jaguars look to snap a nine-game skid when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Jaguars have won three in a row overall to leave them in the hunt for their first AFC South title since 2017. This week’s game has no bearing on the division race, as it will come down to next week’s regular-season finale against the Titans. But Jacksonville would still like to end the skid against Houston.

By The Associated Press

