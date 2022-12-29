High-scoring Ohio faces stingy Wyoming in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ohio has a chance for a 10-win season against Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl after a slow start. The Bobcats opened the season 2-3 before going on a seven-game winning streak. Ohio lost to Toledo in the Mid-American Conference title game in its last game. Wyoming ended up second in the Mountain West Conference after being picked to finish fifth. Ohio averages nearly 32 points per game and has a potent passing attack. Wyoming was 20th nationally with 34 sacks and holds teams to just over 23 points per game.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.