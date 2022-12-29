Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass the 100 career points, Troy Terry also had two assists. Each scored for Anaheim in the shootout. Vegas’ Adin Hill was replaced in the first period after allowing two goals on five shots, and Logan Thompson saved all 22 shots in relief. The Golden Knights lost both games of a back-to-back against the Southern California teams.

