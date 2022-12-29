‘Greatest of all time’: Pelé as described by his peers

The superlatives about Pelé over the years came from the likes of Nelson Mandela and Andy Warhol. The best descriptions came from his fellow soccer stars, including Franz Beckenbauer and Cristiano Ronaldo. They describe Pelé as the greatest and most complete player in the history of the sport. One of the ones who said it best was Italy’s Tarcisio Burgnich, after playing against Pele in the 1970 World Cup Final. He said: ““I told myself before the game, he’s made of skin and bones just like everyone else — but I was wrong.”

