Giants S McKinney returns to practice after missing 7 games
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has returned to practice after missing seven games with a broken left hand. The defensive co-captain was taken off the Giants’ non-football injury list on Thursday. There is an outside chance he could play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. New York would clinch a playoff berth with a win. McKinney broke his hand in Mexico while he was taking a guided tour on an all-terrain-type vehicle during the bye week. He never disclosed exactly what happened, but the injury required surgery to repair.