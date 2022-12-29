Fritz, Keys give US 2-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys have given the United States a 2-0 lead over the Czech Republic at the new United Cup mixed teams tournament. Fritz broke Jiri Lehecka’s serve in the ninth game of the second set and went on to beat the Czech player 6-3, 6-4. Keys followed that up with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marie Bouzkova in the next Group C match at Ken Rosewall Arena. Two singles matches — one men’s and one women’s — will be played over each of two days, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

