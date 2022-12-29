Franklin, Gardner lead No. 13 Virginia past Albany 66-46

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 20 points, Jayden Gardner had 16 and No. 13 Virginia ended a two-game skid, breezing past Albany 66-46. Coming off losses at home to Houston and on the road to Miami that sent it tumbling from the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25, Virginia went on a 30-4 run spanning the halves to pull away in its final nonconference game. The Cavaliers played without starting guard Reece Beekman, who is battling a right hamstring injury. Da’Kquan Davis led the Great Danes with 11 points. They shot 31% overall.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.