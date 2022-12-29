Dobbins rounding into form as Ravens lean on running game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins missed all of last season following a knee injury and has played only seven games in 2022. Now he’s rounding into form just when the Baltimore Ravens need him most. With Lamar Jackson nursing his own knee problem, Baltimore could use as much production as possible from its running backs. Dobbins has run for at least 120 yards twice in three games since his most recent injured reserve stint. Jackson has not practiced since he was injured Dec. 4 against Denver. The Ravens managed to win that game. Then they took two of the next three and wrapped up a playoff spot.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.