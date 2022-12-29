Skier Shiffrin enters new dimension with 50th slalom win

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin led Paula Moltzan for an American 1-2 finish in a night slalom to become the first ski racer with 50 World Cup wins in a single discipline. No other skier has won an event more than 46 times in the 56-year World Cup history. The result also marked Shiffrin’s 80th World Cup win overall which is two short of Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record. It was the first time since 1971 that the U.S. ski team went 1-2 in a women’s World Cup slalom. Shiffrin says “Paula had a ripping run. It’s so special to share a podium with her. I don’t have much to say about 80.”

