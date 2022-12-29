Austrian 3-time Olympic ski champion Matthias Mayer retires

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Matthias Mayer of Austria has ended his Alpine skiing career with immediate effect. Mayer surprisingly announced his retirement shortly before a men’s World Cup super-G in an interview with Austrian TV after he returned from the course inspection. Mayer said “last season was fantastic with the third Olympic gold medal and I have started well in the new season and I’m satisfied. But it’s enough. I don’t have that fire anymore.” Mayer won the Olympic downhill title in 2014 and super-G gold in 2018 and again in 2022. He won 11 World Cup races.

