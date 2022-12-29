Atlético defeats Elche to end winless run in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — The World Cup break has done some good for Atlético Madrid. Atlético ended a three-game winless streak in the Spanish league with a 2-0 victory over last-place Elche in its first match back after the World Cup stoppage. João Félix and Álvaro Morata scored second-half goals for Atlético and it moved back into the Champions League places with the victory at the Metropolitano stadium. Félix opened the scoring with a header in the 56th minute and Morata added to the lead in the 74th with a shot that bounced off a defender and over the goalkeeper.

