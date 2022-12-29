Titans end Ryan Tannehill’s season, placing veteran QB on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran returned to finish the game. The Titans (7-8) already had declared Tannehill out for Thursday night’s game with the Dallas Cowboys. Tennessee will have to beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the regular-season finale for the AFC South title and advance to the AFC title game for Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season.

