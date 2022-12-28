Retiring J.J. Watt grateful for fans, teammates, team staff

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt’s retirement news conference was full of laughter and gratitude. The 12-year veteran plans to retire at the end of the season. Watt played 10 seasons for the Houston Texans and the last two for the Arizona Cardinals. He was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro. He was also beloved off the field, particularly in Houston. He’s one of the city’s most beloved athletes after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, which earned him the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

