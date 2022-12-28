Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup

PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the face with his hand and then a second caution one minute later for diving. The forward remonstrated face to face with referee Clement Turpin but to no avail. Neymar set up PSG’s opening goal at Parc des Princes for countryman Marquinhos early in the game. Brazil lost to Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.