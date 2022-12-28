Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:21 PM

Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are turning back to Carson Wentz as starting quarterback for their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. The team announced that Wentz is getting the nod over Taylor Heinicke. Wentz replaced Heinicke during the fourth quarter of Washington’s loss at San Francisco and went 12 of 16 with a touchdown pass. This will be Wentz’s first start since Oct. 13 at Chicago when he broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand. The Commanders are 7-7-1 and can clinch a playoff spot with a win and with losses by Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content