Austrian skier Kriechmayr excels on Stelvio to beat Kilde

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Vincent Kriechmayr has made a two-minute run on one of the world’s most demanding downhill courses look easy. The world champion from Austria skied the icy and bumpy 2,268-kilometer Stelvio to perfection to win the last men’s World Cup downhill of 2022. Canada’s James Crawford was 0.40 seconds behind in second and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished 0.28 further back in third. The Norwegian skier was the World Cup downhill champion last season and won three of the four previous downhills this campaign. Kriechmayr says “winning here means a lot. It’s one of the classic events and every ski racer dreams of winning them once.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.