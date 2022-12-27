Conway, Latham take NZ to 165-0 in reply to Pakistan’s 438

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand’s opening pair of left-handed batters responded with a solid 165-0 in the first cricket test after Agha Salman had scored his first test century and led Pakistan to 438. Devon Conway and Tom Latham batted confidently against the challenging spin of Abrar Ahmed on a dry wicket to remain unbeaten on 82 and 78, respectively, at stumps on the second day. New Zealand trails by 273 in its first test tour to Pakistan since 2002.

