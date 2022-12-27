Mets re-sign setup man Adam Ottavino to 2-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract. The move brings back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz. Ottavino’s deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets. The 37-year-old right-hander tied for seventh in the National League with 19 holds and held right-handed hitters to a .161 batting average. Using his sweeping slider, he finished with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks in 65 2/3 innings to help the Mets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

