Leaders enjoy favorable conditions in Sydney to Hobart race

SYDNEY (AP) — Favorable northerly winds have helped propel the four leading super maxis in the Sydney to Hobart race through the notorious Bass Strait and nearing the coastline of the island state of Tasmania still within sight of race record time. After 24 hours of racing, Andoo Comanche holds a lead of about 12 nautical miles from LawConnect and Black Jack, with Hamilton Island Wild Oats a further six nautical miles behind in fourth. Expected strengthening of favorable tailwinds of potentially 30 knots could help propel the leaders to threaten LDV Comanche’s 2017 record of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds. There have been two retirements from Monday’s starting fleet of 109 boats.

