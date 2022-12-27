Shiffrin takes win No. 78 with 1st GS victory in 2022

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Overall women’s World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin has held on to a big opening-run advantage to win a giant slalom. It’s the American’s first triumph in the discipline in more than a year. Shiffrin beat Slovakian skier Petra Vlhová by 0.13 seconds. The result marked Shiffrin’s fourth World Cup win of the season and 78th overall. It left her four short of the women’s record set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn. It was the 15th GS win in total for Shiffrin but the first since triumphing in France in December 2021. Shiffrin called the win “very special.”

