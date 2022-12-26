Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ frustration over a disappointing season spilled onto the sideline and field in the 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down. The Broncos’ defense finally buckled and allowed the Rams to score on eight straight possessions before they took a knee with six seconds to go.