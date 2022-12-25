Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Hollywood ending wasn’t meant to be for Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles. Minshew accounted for three touchdowns, but his second interception led to the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 40-34 victory. Minshew was making his first start of the season in place of the injured Jalen Hurts. He had a shot at a winning touchdown pass in the final seconds just four days after Minshew spoke at the memorial service of his college coach, Mike Leach. Minshew’s final desperation pass landed incomplete in the end zone. He threw for 355 yards.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.