Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have honored retired star Dirk Nowitzki by unveiling his statue outside the arena before a Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The statue depicts the signature one-legged fadeaway jumper that helped Nowitzki become the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history. The ceremony came on the 11th anniversary of the franchise’s only other Christmas game. Nowitzki was the face of the franchise then. The Mavericks opened that lockout-delayed 2011-12 season coming off their only championship. New face of the franchise Luka Doncic watched the ceremony.

