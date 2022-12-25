HONOLULU — Led by Nelly Junior Joseph’s 20 points, the Iona Gaels defeated the Pepperdine Waves 76-66 on Sunday night. The Gaels are now 9-4 on the season, while the Waves moved to 7-7.

