Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he’s transferring to Oregon St
By The Associated Press
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei says he’s transferring from Clemson to Oregon State. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson’s starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Uiagalelei announced his decision in a tweet that said “Next stop … Corvallis” and included a picture showing himself in a Beavers uniform. Over 35 games in three seasons for Clemson, he threw for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 59.8% completion rate and 17 interceptions.