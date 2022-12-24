Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes’ 2-1 shootout win over Kings

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes’ 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona’s Clayton Keller had a chance to win it, but sent his shot over the goal. Vejmelka, who allowed five goals in a loss to Vegas on Wednesday night, finished it off by stopping Adrian Kempe to end the Kings’ four-game winning streak.

