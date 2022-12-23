NEW YORK — Led by Delonnie Hunt’s 13 points, the Wagner Seahawks defeated the Gwynedd Mercy Griffins 89-55 on Thursday night. The Seahawks are now 7-4 with the victory and the Griffins fell to 5-6.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.