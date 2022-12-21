Skip to Content
Rayo needs penalties to avoid Copa upset; Sevilla advances

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano needed penalties to squeak past a fifth-tier opponent in the Copa del Rey. Rayo was held 0-0 through added time by Saguntino, a tiny club from eastern Spain. Rayo prevailed in the shootout 3-1. Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Valladolid and Osasuna all had little trouble beating lower-division rivals to advance to the round-of-16. Sevilla was playing without Argentina players Macros Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel and Papu Gómez, who are still celebrating their World Cup victory.

