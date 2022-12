MADRID (AP) — Former Spain midfielder Isco Alarcón is leaving Sevilla less than five months after he had signed a two-year contract. Sevilla says in a statement that both the club and the player had agreed to part ways. Isco arrived in August as a star signing of Sevilla with the hopes of reviving his career after he had become a rarely used reserve for Real Madrid. The 30-year-old Isco scored one goal in 19 appearances for Sevilla.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.