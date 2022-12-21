Bears not necessarily scheming for Fields to break record

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says he hopes Justin Fields breaks the NFL single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Getsy says the Bears won’t take Fields out of a game if he’s closing in on the record. But he also says the team won’t scheme for Fields to reach the mark. Fields has 1,000 yards rushing and has emerged as one of the NFL’s most exciting players. He needs 207 more yards to break Lamar Jackson’s mark from 2019, an average of 69 per game. The Bears started calling more runs for Fields after he struggled early in the season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.