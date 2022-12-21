Argentina’s government defends truncated World Cup parade

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government is defending the massive parade to welcome the soccer World Cup winners a day earlier even though it was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos and millions of people in the streets. After days of high-profile activity, captain Lionel Messi, and most of the other members of the national soccer team that won one of the great World Cup finals of all time, are largely staying behind closed doors, spending time with family and friends. There had been lots of speculation that Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city, would carry out its own event to celebrate hometown hero Messi. But after Tuesday’s chaos in Buenos Aires, where millions took to the streets eager to get a glimpse of the winning team, officials are emphasizing that the players prefer to rest.

By DANIEL POLITI and HERNÁN ALVAREZ Associated Press

