FULLERTON, Calif. — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 20 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 87-35 victory over San Diego Christian. Wrightsell also contributed four steals for the Titans (5-6). Vincent Lee scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Daeshawn Eaton recorded 12 points as Fullerton snapped a five-game skid. Ryan Blackmon had 10 points to lead the Hawks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.