SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyron Gibson and Aaron Cash scored 12 points apiece and UT Arlington held off San Francisco 68-63. Marion Humphrey had 11 points and four steals for the Mavericks (5-7), who picked up their first road win. Freshman Chendall Weaver pitched in with eight points and 10 rebounds. Tyrell Roberts sank five 3-pointers and scored 24 for the Dons (9-4).

