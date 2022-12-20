Skip to Content
Jungers scores 20, sends Omaha to 83-66 victory over Denvver

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Luke Jungers had 20 points to propel Omaha to an 83-66 victory over Denver on Monday night. Jungers was 7-of-13 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Mavericks (5-8). JJ White scored 18 points with eight assists. Frankie Fidler made three 3-pointers and scored 16. Tommy Bruner and Justin Mullins both scored 15 for the Pioneers (9-4). Tyree Corbett had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

